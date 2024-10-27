News & Insights

eMetals Limited Expands with Promising Gold Acquisition

October 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

eMetals Limited (AU:EMT) has released an update.

eMetals Limited has completed the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Mubende Gold Project in Uganda, a promising site known for significant gold mineralization and artisanal mining activity. Initial exploration efforts have revealed high-grade gold samples and extended mineralized zones, showcasing the project’s potential for future development. Meanwhile, their Meka Project in Australia faces delays due to flooding, with plans for future exploration still underway.

