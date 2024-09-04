Emerging Markets Falter on Economic News

Emerging-market stocks fell as new signs of economic trouble in China emerged, with trading volumes low due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index slid 0.3%, driven by declines in Chinese giants like Alibaba and Tencent, despite gains in Taiwan Semiconductor.

The drop followed data showing that Chinese factory activity contracted for the fourth month in a row, casting doubt on the country’s growth prospects for the year. Meanwhile, currency markets are bracing for potential U.S. interest rate cuts, with upcoming economic reports likely to shape the outlook.

The Brazilian real weakened despite central bank interventions, amid rising fiscal concerns and political uncertainty in Latin America. In a related move, Hungary issued yen-denominated bonds, nearing its cap on foreign currency debt issuance.

Finsum: It will be critical to monitor exchange rates as the US begins letting rates fall, this could have a big impact on Ems

EMs

emerging markets

China

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.