Emergent BioSolutions Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS):

Earnings: -$31.3 million in Q4 vs. -$49.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q4 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Emergent BioSolutions Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.6 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $194.7 million in Q4 vs. $276.6 million in the same period last year.

