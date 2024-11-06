News & Insights

Stocks

Emergent BioSolutions announces brincidofovir trial in Africa

November 06, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) announced that brincidofovir will be included in a clinical trial conducted and sponsored by Panther, under the leadership of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of the ‘MpOx Study in Africa’. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of brincidofovir in treating mpox virus in a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.