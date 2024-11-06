Emergent BioSolutions announces brincidofovir trial in Africa

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) announced that brincidofovir will be included in a clinical trial conducted and sponsored by Panther, under the leadership of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of the ‘MpOx Study in Africa’. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of brincidofovir in treating mpox virus in a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial.

