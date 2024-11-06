Emergent BioSolutions announces brincidofovir trial in Africa

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) announced that brincidofovir will be included in a clinical trial conducted and sponsored by Panther, under the leadership of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of the ‘MpOx Study in Africa’. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of brincidofovir in treating mpox virus in a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EBS:
- Emergent BioSolutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Emergent BioSolutions narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.065B-$1.125B
- Emergent BioSolutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.37 vs. ($1.09) last year
- Emergent BioSolutions appoints Lowry as Chief Medical Officer
- EBS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.