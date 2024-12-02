Emerge Gaming Expands with Noodlecake Acquisition

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Emerge Gaming Limited, trading as Streamplay Studio Limited (ASX:SP8), is set to enhance its presence in the eSports and gaming industry with the proposed acquisition of Noodlecake. The company is leveraging its telco partnerships to expand into global markets, offering music, video, and gaming services. Notably, it launched the first cloud gaming service in Africa, boasting over 270 million installs of direct-to-consumer games.

