News & Insights

Stocks

Emerge Gaming Expands with Noodlecake Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Emerge Gaming Limited, trading as Streamplay Studio Limited (ASX:SP8), is set to enhance its presence in the eSports and gaming industry with the proposed acquisition of Noodlecake. The company is leveraging its telco partnerships to expand into global markets, offering music, video, and gaming services. Notably, it launched the first cloud gaming service in Africa, boasting over 270 million installs of direct-to-consumer games.

For further insights into AU:SP8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.