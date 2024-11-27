Emerge Gaming Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.

Emerge Gaming Limited has announced a significant increase in the direct shareholding of its director, Mr. Paolo Privitera, who acquired 16 million fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades, valued at over $245,500. This move may indicate his confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the attention of investors keen on stock movements and insider activities.

