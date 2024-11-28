Emerald Resources NL Reports Strong Financial Year

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL has reported a robust financial year with an after-tax profit of $80.7 million, primarily driven by its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia. The company has successfully expanded its project portfolio with the acquisition of Bullseye Mining and is focusing on further growth in both Cambodia and Australia. Emerald remains committed to sustainability, achieving carbon-neutral operations and maintaining an industry-leading safety record.

