News & Insights

Stocks

Emerald Resources NL Reports Strong Financial Year

November 28, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Emerald Resources NL has reported a robust financial year with an after-tax profit of $80.7 million, primarily driven by its Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia. The company has successfully expanded its project portfolio with the acquisition of Bullseye Mining and is focusing on further growth in both Cambodia and Australia. Emerald remains committed to sustainability, achieving carbon-neutral operations and maintaining an industry-leading safety record.

For further insights into AU:EMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOGSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.