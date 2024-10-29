Emerald Resources Expands Stake with Golden Horse Deal

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL is set to become the largest shareholder in Golden Horse Minerals Limited following the sale of its Southern Cross Gold Project, as part of Golden Horse’s dual listing on the ASX. The company is offering a priority opportunity for its shareholders to acquire shares in Golden Horse, highlighting potential growth in its gold assets. This strategic move could attract investors interested in expanding their portfolios in the gold mining sector.

