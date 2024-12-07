Emera price target raised to C$56 from C$51 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Emera (EMRAF) to C$56 from C$51 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says that after several years of flattish earnings and balance sheet repair, the company’s analyst day “pointed to a brighter future.” It keeps a neutral rating on the shares due to valuation.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EMRAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.