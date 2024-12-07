News & Insights

Stocks

Emera price target raised to C$56 from C$51 at Wells Fargo

December 07, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Emera (EMRAF) to C$56 from C$51 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says that after several years of flattish earnings and balance sheet repair, the company’s analyst day “pointed to a brighter future.” It keeps a neutral rating on the shares due to valuation.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EMRAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.