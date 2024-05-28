Emera (EMA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emera Inc (TSX: EMA.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.51, changing hands as low as $48.15 per share. Emera Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.67 per share, with $56.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.46.

