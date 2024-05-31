Emeco Holdings Reports Director’s Final Shareholding

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice for Peter Ian Richards, who ceased to be a director on May 31, 2024. The notice includes information on Richards’ direct interest in the company, which consists of 11,044 fully paid ordinary shares held through the Richards Family Superannuation Fund Account. No additional interests in securities or contracts were reported.

