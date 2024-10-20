Emeco Holdings to Host 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 20th in Scarborough, Western Australia. Key items on the agenda include the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report and the approval of performance rights for the CEO under the long-term incentive plan. Shareholders are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy on these important resolutions.

For further insights into AU:EHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.