News & Insights

Stocks

Emeco Holdings to Host 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

October 20, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 20th in Scarborough, Western Australia. Key items on the agenda include the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report and the approval of performance rights for the CEO under the long-term incentive plan. Shareholders are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy on these important resolutions.

For further insights into AU:EHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOHDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.