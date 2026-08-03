EME Stock Fell 12.4% in 3 Months: Is the Pullback an Opportunity?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME shares have declined 12.4% over the past three months even as it delivered sharp earnings growth and analysts raised estimates.



The pullback may offer a better entry point, but the stock still carries a premium valuation. Investors must weigh execution strength and record contracted work against cost, labor and project-timing risks.

Why EME Shares Lost Ground

The available evidence does not identify one clear reason for the three-month decline. That makes it difficult to conclude that the weakness reflects a change in EMCOR's operating outlook rather than valuation pressure or normal volatility.



Recent trading has also been uneven. EMCOR gained 7.4% in one week and 1.3% over the past month, showing that investors continue to respond quickly to changes in expectations.

EMCOR's Fundamentals Still Look Strong

Second-quarter 2026 revenues increased 19.8% year over year to $5.15 billion. Earnings per share rose 34.8% to $9.06 and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.3%.



Remaining performance obligations reached a record $17.14 billion, up 43.9% year over year. The balance provides visibility across data centers, water and wastewater, and institutional and healthcare work.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX, another mechanical and electrical contractor, reported second-quarter revenues of $3.27 billion and backlog of $14.06 billion, underscoring broad demand across mission-critical construction markets. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR also reported second-quarter remaining performance obligations of $33.6 billion, reflecting sizable infrastructure demand beyond EMCOR's core markets.

Valuation Could Limit EME's Rebound

EME trades at 25.34X forward 12-month earnings. That exceeds the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 20.94X, the construction sector's 19.93X and the S&P 500's 20.29X.



The stock also trades well above its five-year median of 18.24X. The premium suggests that investors already expect sustained demand, solid margins and continued execution, leaving less room for disappointment.

Risks That Could Extend EMCOR's Weakness

Tariffs, material-cost volatility and skilled-labor constraints could disrupt project economics. Fixed-price contracts may pressure profitability when cost increases, productivity shortfalls or scope changes are not fully recovered.



Project timing and estimate revisions remain additional concerns. Negative revisions above $1 million reduced second-quarter operating results by $37.4 million, partly offset by $22.2 million of favorable revisions. Rapid growth can also raise working-capital needs before collections catch up, limiting near-term cash conversion.

EME's Buy Signal Meets Mixed Style Scores

The pullback looks more like a valuation and execution debate than a collapse in operating fundamentals. Record remaining performance obligations, higher guidance and rising earnings estimates support recovery potential, but the premium multiple keeps the risk-reward balance from looking one-sided.



EME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B indicate favorable growth and price-trend characteristics when paired with a top Zacks Rank. The Value Score of D shows that the recent decline has not made the shares conventionally inexpensive, so investors may still need to tolerate valuation-driven volatility. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.