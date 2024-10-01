News & Insights

EMKR

EMCORE Receives Acquisition Proposal From Mobix Labs For $3.80 Per Share Cash

October 01, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EMCORE Corporation (EMKR), a provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, Tuesday said it received an acquisition proposal from Mobix Labs, Inc. for $3.80 per share in cash.

"Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with the company's financial and legal advisors, the company's Board of Directors will carefully review Mobix's proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders," EMCORE said in a statement.

