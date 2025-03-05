Is EMCOR Stock Worth Buying With Upward Estimate Revisions?

EMCOR Group EME has seen a notable increase in its earnings outlook, reflecting growing confidence in its future performance. Over the past week, analysts have revised EMCOR’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate upward from $22.24 to $23.37. This upward revision follows the company’s solid fourth-quarter 2024 results, reinforcing optimism about its ability to sustain momentum.



EME Stock’s Magnitude-Consensus Estimate Trend



A Closer Look at EMCOR’s Q4 2024 Results

EMCOR posted another record-setting quarter to close 2024, demonstrating continued growth across key financial metrics. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $6.32, exceeding expectations by 14.1%. However, revenues for the quarter came in at $3.77 billion, reflecting 9.6% year-over-year growth, but still missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. Operating income rose significantly to $389 million, with an operating margin of 10.3%, showing the company’s ability to expand profitability even amid challenging market conditions. In 2024, EMCOR generated $14.6 billion in revenues for 15.8% year-over-year growth, with EPS of $21.52 and an operating margin of 9.2%, capping off a strong year (read more: EMCOR Q4 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Estimates).



Despite posting impressive growth, EMCOR faces headwinds. The US Building Services segment saw a revenue decline of 5.8% due to non-renewed contracts, while supply chain issues and tariff uncertainties continue to be concerns.

These challenges raise the question: Is EMCOR stock still worth buying after its stellar 2024 performance, or is it time to wait for a better entry point?

EMCOR’s Expanding Demand in Key Sectors

One of EMCOR’s biggest growth drivers has been the surging demand in data centers, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, and industrial construction. The company’s US Electrical Construction segment posted a strong 22% revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, fueled by the ongoing AI-driven and hyperscale data center boom. Meanwhile, US Mechanical Construction revenue grew 12.8% year over year, supported by investment in semiconductor fabrication, healthcare infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities.



The trend of reshoring and nearshoring in the United States has further benefited EMCOR, as companies prioritize domestic production to mitigate supply chain risks. These factors have created a long-term runway for growth in energy retrofits, wastewater projects, and traditional manufacturing facilities.

EMCOR’s Financial Strength and Backlog Growth

EMCOR’s financial stability remains a key strength. The company’s cash reserves surged to $1.34 billion from $790 million a year ago, while working capital improved to $1.24 billion.



Additionally, Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) climbed 14.2% year over year to $10.1 billion, indicating a strong pipeline of future revenue. This backlog provides visibility into 2025 earnings and supports ongoing expansion efforts.

EMCOR’s Strategic Acquisition of Miller Electric

A key development for EMCOR was its $865 million all-cash acquisition of Miller Electric Company, which closed in February 2025. This acquisition added approximately $805 million in expected 2024 revenues and $80 million in adjusted EBITDA. This acquisition strengthens EMCOR’s presence in high-growth sectors such as data centers (24% of Miller’s revenue), healthcare (23%), and industrial manufacturing (13%). The deal is expected to be modestly accretive to EPS in 2025, with further upside potential in the coming years.

EMCOR’s Stock Performance and Valuation

EMCOR stock has climbed 10% over the past six months, closely tracking the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 10.7% gain. It has outperformed the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 while outpacing peers like Dycom Industries DY and AECOM ACM.



EMCOR's stock saw high volatility over a year, nearly tripling before a sharp sell-off. Concerns over margin sustainability arose, with operating margins expected to decline slightly to 8.5%-9.2% in 2025 from 9.2% reported in 2024, indicating a normalization after strong growth.





From a valuation perspective, EMCOR’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.36 is in line with the industry average of 16.34. The company’s three-year P/E range of 11.91 to 25.95, with a median of 17.56, suggests that the stock is trading near fair value. This valuation suggests a compelling opportunity relative to peers like MasTec, Inc. MTZ, which has a forward P/E of 21.35.

EMCOR’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Should You Buy EMCOR Stock Now?

EMCOR’s strong earnings growth, expanding backlog, and strategic acquisitions position it well for long-term success. While cautious optimism is warranted, given potential margin pressures and external economic factors, EMCOR's proactive strategies and market positioning underscore its potential to deliver long-term value to investors.



Analysts are optimistic about EME stock, with three out of five rating it a "Strong Buy." The average price target of $518.50 suggests a 33.6% upside from its most recent closing price.





Given its fair valuation and robust financial health, EMCOR remains a solid investment for those with a long-term perspective. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that analysts remain optimistic about its future prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

