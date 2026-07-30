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EMCOR Group Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

July 30, 2026 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $403.694 million, or $9.06 per share. This compares with $302.160 million, or $6.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $5.154 billion from $4.304 billion last year.

EMCOR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $403.694 Mln. vs. $302.160 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.06 vs. $6.72 last year. -Revenue: $5.154 Bln vs. $4.304 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 32.00 To $ 33.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.00 B To $ 20.50 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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