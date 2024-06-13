Emcor Group (EME) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Emcor Group (EME) closed at $390.14, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 0.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.50, indicating a 18.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Emcor Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.15, which means Emcor Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

