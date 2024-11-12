Embraer to Supply C-390 Multi-Mission Military Aircraft to Sweden

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently announced that it has been selected by the Swedish Ministry of Defense to supply its C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft. This advanced aircraft from Embraer will assist Sweden in increasing its defense capabilities.

More About ERJ’s C-390 Aircraft



The latest generation of military multi-mission aircraft, the C-390 Millennium, offers unparalleled mobility, high productivity and operational flexibility at a low cost on a single, distinctive, modern platform.



The C-390 Millennium, a medium-sized military transport aircraft, can carry a payload of more than 26 tons, greater than any other aircraft in its category. With a flying speed of 470 knots, it can undertake a variety of missions such as freight and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian activities.



This has been attracting more customers like Sweden to select C-390 as their multi-mission aircraft, ushering in contract flows for Embraer.

Military Aircraft’s Growth Prospects



Nations are strengthening their military capabilities in response to the world's expanding threat environment. Military aircraft play an important part in military operations, which is boosting demand for military aircraft. This is likely to have led the Mordor Intelligence firm to predict that the military aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2024-2030 period.



Such projections indicate significant growth opportunities for leading combat jet manufacturers like Embraer. Its Defense and Security business segment includes the research, development, production and support of military defense aircraft and related products and systems. The company’s military jet portfolio includes other combat-proven aircraft, such as P600 AEW&C and A-29 Super Tucano.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Defense Companies



Other aerospace defense companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the military aircraft market are as follows:



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: It is a leading provider of manned and unmanned air systems. It builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the E-2C Hawkeye 2000, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-5 Tiger Fighter Jet, F-35 Lightning II and many more.



Northrop has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales calls for an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Boeing Company BA: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of the most advanced aircraft in the combat market, which includes F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8, C-17 Globemaster III, CH-47 Chinook, Chinook Block II, KC-46A Pegasus Tanker and a few more.



Boeing boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 25.6% from the prior-year reported figure.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company is among the leaders in the combat aircraft space, with its product portfolio constituting some of the most advanced military aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II, C-130 J Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a few more.



Lockheed Martin boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales suggests an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

ERJ Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, Embraer shares have risen 46.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERJ’s Zacks Rank



Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

