Embraer Secures Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Uruguay

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently announced that it has secured a contract from the Uruguayan Air Force to deliver up to six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. The deal includes one aircraft with the option to purchase five more, with deliveries slated to begin in 2025.



With the successful execution of the deal, Uruguay will become the sixth South American nation to adopt A-29 Super Tucano.



The successful delivery of the aircraft is likely to bolster ERJ’s top-line performance.

Embraer & A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

Embraer offers a wide range of advanced aircraft and complete solutions for air traffic management, border control, communications, naval systems, space systems and cybersecurity.



The A-29 Super Tucano is operationally versatile in various environments, from the Amazon rainforest to Chile’s cold regions. It is used widely for border surveillance, reconnaissance and advanced training. The A-29 Super Tucano continues to be a preferred choice in the South American region, which contributes to its strong presence with more than 160 units in this region.



Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano is recognized globally for its multi-mission capabilities, combining cost-effectiveness, advanced technology and reliable performance. The aircraft has a simple maintenance concept and the ability to operate in harsh conditions, making it the ideal choice for nations looking to enhance their air defense capabilities.

ERJ’s Growth Prospects

Military jets are increasingly sought after due to their advanced technology, including improved stealth, precision targeting, and enhanced speed. This surge in demand is driven by rising geopolitical tensions and the need for nations to strengthen their defense capabilities. With the rise in global conflicts and the threat of warfare, countries are investing heavily in modernizing their air forces to maintain strategic advantages.



This must have led Morder Intelligence to predict that the global fighter aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 37% during the 2024-2029 period.



Such growth projections should benefit Embraer, whose aircraft, such as the A-29 Super Tucano and C-390 Millennium are being deployed in various high-profile military operations.

ERJ’s Peer Prospects

Other aerospace companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding fighter aircraft market have been discussed below.



The Boeing Company’s BA Defense, Space & Security division is a renowned manufacturer of fixed-wing and rotary-wing combat aircraft. The company’s product portfolio includes military jets like the F/A–18 Super Hornet, F-15 EX and EA-18G Growler.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s third-quarter 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 10.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is the manufacturer of some of the most advanced military jets in the world. Its key jet programs include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules.



Lockheed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is a leading provider of proven manned and unmanned air systems. It builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-21 Raider and F-35 Lightning II.



Northrop Gruman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The consensus estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

ERJ Stock Price Movement

Shares of ERJ have gained 9.6% in the past month, compared with the industry’s 1.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERJ’s Zacks Rank

ERJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.