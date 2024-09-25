Embraer Presents Capabilities Of C-390 Millennium At AAD Exhibition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global aerospace company Embraer announced the spotlight appearance of its C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition. The company said this new generation aircraft attracted great interest from the South African National Defence Force, which had the opportunity to evaluate it.

"South African National Defense Force has had the opportunity to evaluate the C-390 Millennium and we appreciate the wide range of capabilities and technology that we've experienced. SANDF has shown interest in the C-390 Millennium, as it advances in the necessary steps for the selection of the much needed strategic lift capability for the SANDF," said the South African National Defence Force.

The C-390 Millennium has been selected by Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, The Netherlands, Austria, South Korea and Czech Republic.

