Embraer backs FY24 revenue view $6B-$6.4B, consensus $6.34B

November 08, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

The company said, “Management believes prior guidance no longer represents evenly balanced opportunities and risks for full-year operations. From an operations point of view, we estimate Commercial Aviation deliveries between 70 and 73 aircraft (down from 72 and 80), and Executive Aviation deliveries between 125 and 135 (unchanged). From a finance point of view, we forecast Revenues in the US$6.0-6.4 billion range (unchanged), Adjusted EBIT margin between 9.0% and 10.0% (up from 6.5% and 7.5%), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of US$300 million or higher (up from US$220 million or higher).”

