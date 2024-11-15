News & Insights

Embracer Group price target raised to SEK 36 from SEK 28 at Wedbush

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Embracer Group (THQQF) to SEK 36 from SEK 28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says Embracer’s new focus on owned and controlled intellectual properties could provide more financial upside to the company. Embracer reported continued declines in fiscal Q2, but stemmed its losses, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

THQQF

