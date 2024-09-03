Embecta Corp. Announces FDA Clearance Of Its Disposable Insulin Delivery System

(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its disposable insulin delivery system. Indicated for adults who require insulin to manage diabetes, including both type 1 and type 2, the system includes a tubeless patch pump design with a 300-unit insulin reservoir.

The system includes a wearable, fully disposable patch pump that provides adjustable basal and bolus insulin for up to three days. Also, the system comprises a locked-down controller featuring Bluetooth wireless technology with a color touchscreen designed to create a simplified interface and user experience.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.