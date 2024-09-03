News & Insights

Embecta Corp. Announces FDA Clearance Of Its Disposable Insulin Delivery System

September 03, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its disposable insulin delivery system. Indicated for adults who require insulin to manage diabetes, including both type 1 and type 2, the system includes a tubeless patch pump design with a 300-unit insulin reservoir.

The system includes a wearable, fully disposable patch pump that provides adjustable basal and bolus insulin for up to three days. Also, the system comprises a locked-down controller featuring Bluetooth wireless technology with a color touchscreen designed to create a simplified interface and user experience.

