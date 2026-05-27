EMBC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/28/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/28/26, Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of EMBC's recent stock price of $3.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EMBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMBC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.77 per share, with $15.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.24.

In Wednesday trading, Embecta Corp shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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Further EMBC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.