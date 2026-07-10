Is ELV's Capital Allocation Strategy Creating Long-Term Value?

Elevance Health, Inc. ELV is using a disciplined capital allocation strategy to balance shareholder returns with long-term business expansion. The company continues to invest in growth initiatives while returning excess cash through dividends and share repurchases. This balanced approach supports financial flexibility and positions ELV to navigate an evolving healthcare landscape without sacrificing future earnings potential.

The company's capital allocation is supported by robust cash generation. In the first quarter of 2026, ELV generated $4.3 billion in operating cash flow, up sharply from $1 billion a year ago, and expects full-year operating cash flow to be at least $5.5 billion. During the quarter, it returned around $1.5 billion to shareholders through $376 million in dividends and $1.1 billion in share repurchases. With $5.6 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of March 31, 2026, the company retains significant flexibility to continue rewarding shareholders.

Additionally, ELV is directing capital toward businesses with attractive long-term growth prospects. The company continues to expand Carelon's capabilities across pharmacy, behavioral health, home-based care and value-based care while scaling AI to improve member engagement, reduce administrative costs and strengthen care management. These investments are expected to improve operating efficiency and diversify earnings beyond the traditional health insurance business.

Strong cash generation gives ELV the flexibility to fund growth initiatives while maintaining shareholder returns. Its ROIC of 8.3% exceeds the industry average of 6.6%. If the company continues executing this balanced strategy, its disciplined use of capital could support sustainable earnings growth and create lasting shareholder value.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of ELV’s competitors in the medical space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Humana Inc. HUM.

UnitedHealth generates solid cash from operations and returns value to investors via share repurchases and dividend payouts. In the first quarter of 2026, cash flows from operations were $8.9 billion, up 63.3% year over year. During the quarter, UNH paid dividends worth $2 billion.

Humana's strong financial position, supported by solid cash reserves and robust cash flows, has enabled it to return capital to shareholders. HUM generated net cash from operations of $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up nearly fourfold year over year. It repurchased shares worth $107 million in the first quarter of 2026 and paid dividends of $107 million.

Elevance Health’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ELV have risen 19.9% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s fall of 0.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Elevance Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15, below the industry average of 16.38. ELV carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elevance Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.86 per share, implying an 11.3% drop from the year-ago period.



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ELV stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.