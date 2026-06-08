ELV Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/10/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.72, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of ELV's recent stock price of $413.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELV's low point in its 52 week range is $273.71 per share, with $416.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $414.67.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ELV makes up 5.45% of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ELV).

In Monday trading, Elevance Health Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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Further ELV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.