Elon Musk’s Neuralink Scores Big: Brain Chip Implanted in Second Patient

Elon Musk’s Neuralink just scored a major win by successfully implanting its brain chip in a second patient. This device aims to help paralyzed individuals control digital devices with just their thoughts, and according to Musk, the results have been promising. Musk shared his excitement on Lex Fridman’s podcast, saying, “I don’t want to jinx it but it seems to have gone extremely well with the second implant. There’s a lot of signal, a lot of electrodes. It’s working very well.”

Patient Progress

The chip, which features 1,024 electrodes across 64 flexible leads, has already shown promising results with the first patient, Noland Arbaugh. Arbaugh, paralyzed from a diving accident, can now play video games like Mario Kart and browse the internet using only his thoughts. He described the device as life-changing, saying, “It has given me the ability to do things on my own again without needing my family at all hours of the day and night.” Despite some technical issues with the chip’s threads, the overall functionality remains strong.

Neuralink’s Future Plans

Neuralink is gearing up to expand its trials, aiming to implant the chip in eight more patients this year. Musk envisions this technology as a way to merge human and digital intelligence, suggesting it could offer “superpowers” to users. The company is also working to address previous challenges, including electrode retraction and improved insertion techniques.

Musk Criticizes Fed’s Interest Rate Policy

Meanwhile, Musk has voiced strong opinions on economic matters. He recently criticized the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates sooner, calling their stance “foolish” in a social media post on X. Musk’s comments came after a week of weak economic data, which has raised concerns about the Fed potentially keeping rates too high for too long. The Fed’s current rate is 5.25%-5.50%, with speculation growing that a cut might be announced in their upcoming September meeting.

