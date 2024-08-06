Elon Musk Revives Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Calls it a "Long Con"

Elon Musk has reignited his legal battle against OpenAI, claiming he was duped into co-founding the AI company under the false pretense of it being a nonprofit. According to the fresh lawsuit filed in federal court, Musk alleges that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman misled him by promising a philanthropic mission while secretly setting up a for-profit operation.

The Allegations

Musk’s new lawsuit, as detailed in filings from Monday, paints a dramatic picture of betrayal. The complaint accuses Altman of a “Shakespearean” level of deceit, suggesting that the nonprofit facade was a ploy to secure Musk’s investment and support. Musk’s complaint asserts that Altman assured him that the organization would prioritize safety and openness over profit. Instead, it turned into what Musk describes as “hot-air philanthropy” and a “long con” designed to enrich its founders and investors.

According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has disputed Musk’s version of events, insisting that there was no formal founding agreement governing the company’s structure. A spokesperson for OpenAI stated, “As we said about Elon’s initial legal filing, which was subsequently withdrawn, Elon’s prior emails continue to speak for themselves.” This response reflects the company’s stance that Musk’s claims are based on questionable facts.

Microsoft’s Role

Adding another layer of complexity, the lawsuit also implicates Microsoft (MSFT). Musk alleges that Microsoft’s substantial investment—$13 billion—created a dependency that skewed OpenAI’s mission. According to the complaint, Microsoft’s involvement pushed OpenAI into a profit-driven model, contrary to Musk’s original vision.

OpenAI’s Response

OpenAI has consistently denied these allegations. In response to Musk’s earlier lawsuit, the company dismissed his claims and accused him of distorting the facts. They have reiterated that Musk’s accusations are based on questionable information and have rejected his portrayal of their business practices.

In previous statements, OpenAI described the commercialization of its technology as a necessary step to sustain its research and development efforts. They argue that their dual structure—nonprofit governance overseeing a for-profit entity—strikes a balance between advancing AI technology and maintaining ethical standards.

Looking Ahead

As the lawsuit unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these high-stakes allegations affect both OpenAI’s public image and the broader AI industry. For now, Musk’s revival of this lawsuit not only reignites his personal battle with OpenAI but also adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the role of profitability in tech-driven ventures.

