Elon Musk Challenges ChatGPT with Grok-3

Last year, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, X, and SpaceX and a member of the Trump administration team, founded a startup called xAI to challenge OpenAI’s dominance of ChatGPT. While ChatGPT and other AI models are by far the most popular, Musk and his team released the latest version of their AI, Grok-3.

What is Grok-3?

Grok is the AI developed by xAI, and Grok-3 is the third and most sophisticated model yet. In a live demo on X, Musk said that AI is “an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2 in a very short period of time” and that users can expect improvements to be made “literally every day.”

Musk and his team trained Grok-3 to have 10 times the computer power than Grok-2. That processing power will allow Grok-3 to outperform rivals like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, and Copilot. However, it’s not just Musk’s team that believes the AI is superior to its rivals. The Artificial Analysis Quality Index puts Grok-3 above all the competitors mentioned above. Regarding computer power, Grok-3 is only second to OpenAI’s o3 program. O3 is a premium version of ChatGPT, which requires a subscription.

Additionally, Musk and his team at xAI plan to launch a new advanced search product, Deep Search. It’s supposed to be the “next-generation search engine” and will likely have to prove itself against Google Search. When speaking of this, Musk highlighted the unbelievable capability of Deep Search. Musk said, “Something that might take you half an hour or an hour of researching on the web or searching social media, you can just ask it to go do that and come back, and 10 minutes later, it’s done an hour’s worth of work to you… And maybe better than you could have done yourself.”

How Popular is this new AI?

Grok-3 certainly is powerful, but it isn’t perfect. Musk called the program a “maximally truth-seeking AI.” This claim, however, gets complicated when things get political. Musk has criticized Google Gemini and Chat GPT for being too “woke.” Musk and his team are marketing Grok-3 as an edgy and “able to answer spicy questions” that other AI models refuse to answer.

Like other AI models, many software users quickly noticed particular political leanings. Some suspect the software to reflect Musk’s right-leaning views. Musk claimed that the AI could help fight against the “woke mind virus.” Not everyone seems to be a fan of Grok-3 when it comes to politics. However, it is still true that the software has much more computing power than many of its competitors.

It’s hard to tell exactly how popular this new AI will be, but it certainly is shaking up the political, financial, and technology world. To stay updated on thelatest financial newsand keep up with Musk’s startup, be sure to tune into Due.com’s blog.

Featured Image Credit: Ron Lach; Pexels: Thank You!

