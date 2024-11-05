Elmos Semiconductor Q3 Net Profit Declines; Sales Up 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Elmos Semiconductor SE (EMOMF.PK) reported that, in the third quarter, consolidated net income after non-controlling interests, was 25.5 million euros, down 8.7% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 1.49 euros compared to 1.63 euros. EBIT stood at 39.9 million euros compared to 41.6 million euros. EBIT margin was 25.5% compared to 27.5%. Third quarter Group sales were 156.6 million euro, a growth of 3.4% year-on-year.

For fiscal 2024, Elmos expects sales in the lower range of the unchanged sales guidance. Elmos aims for full year group sales of around 1 billion euros until 2030 with an EBIT margin of about 25% of sales.

