News & Insights

Markets

Elmos Semiconductor Q3 Net Profit Declines; Sales Up 3.4%

November 05, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elmos Semiconductor SE (EMOMF.PK) reported that, in the third quarter, consolidated net income after non-controlling interests, was 25.5 million euros, down 8.7% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 1.49 euros compared to 1.63 euros. EBIT stood at 39.9 million euros compared to 41.6 million euros. EBIT margin was 25.5% compared to 27.5%. Third quarter Group sales were 156.6 million euro, a growth of 3.4% year-on-year.

For fiscal 2024, Elmos expects sales in the lower range of the unchanged sales guidance. Elmos aims for full year group sales of around 1 billion euros until 2030 with an EBIT margin of about 25% of sales.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.