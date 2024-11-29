News & Insights

Ellomay Capital Q3 Result Improves

(RTTNews) - Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO), an Israeli renewable energy company, on Friday reported third-quarter net profit of NIS159.483 million, higher than NIS140.843 million, posted for the same period last year.

Pre-tax income was NIS207.147 million as against prior year's NIS182.923 million.

Operating profit improved to NIS261.785 million from NIS214.429 million in 2023. Profit from operating the power plant stood at NIS270.355 million, compared with NIS221.062 million a year ago.

Revenue was NIS1.096 billion, up from previous year's NIS930.838 million.

