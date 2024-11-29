Elliptic Labs Achieves Robust Growth in 2024

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has experienced a significant 43% increase in revenues for 2024, driven by the expansion of its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across 53 new smartphone models and 15 new laptop models. The company’s strategic growth is highlighted by new contracts with major clients like Lenovo, Oppo, and Transsion, demonstrating its ability to deepen customer relationships and scale its technology. This commercial success underscores Elliptic Labs’ position as a leader in enhancing device intelligence, with its technology now featured in over 500 million devices worldwide.

