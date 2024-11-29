News & Insights

Stocks

Elliptic Labs Achieves Robust Growth in 2024

November 29, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elliptic Labs has experienced a significant 43% increase in revenues for 2024, driven by the expansion of its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across 53 new smartphone models and 15 new laptop models. The company’s strategic growth is highlighted by new contracts with major clients like Lenovo, Oppo, and Transsion, demonstrating its ability to deepen customer relationships and scale its technology. This commercial success underscores Elliptic Labs’ position as a leader in enhancing device intelligence, with its technology now featured in over 500 million devices worldwide.

For further insights into DE:EIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.