Ellipsiz Ltd Embraces Tech in Annual General Meeting

Ellipsiz Ltd (SG:BIX) has released an update.
Ellipsiz Ltd held its 29th Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2024, where directors and key stakeholders convened to discuss company matters. The meeting featured real-time electronic voting, ensuring shareholder engagement and streamlined decision-making. This innovative approach highlights Ellipsiz Ltd’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in its corporate governance.
