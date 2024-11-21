Ellipsiz Ltd Embraces Tech in Annual General Meeting

Ellipsiz Ltd (SG:BIX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ellipsiz Ltd held its 29th Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2024, where directors and key stakeholders convened to discuss company matters. The meeting featured real-time electronic voting, ensuring shareholder engagement and streamlined decision-making. This innovative approach highlights Ellipsiz Ltd’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in its corporate governance.

For further insights into SG:BIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.