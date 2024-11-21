News & Insights

Ellipsiz Ltd Embraces Tech in Annual General Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Ellipsiz Ltd (SG:BIX) has released an update.

Ellipsiz Ltd held its 29th Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2024, where directors and key stakeholders convened to discuss company matters. The meeting featured real-time electronic voting, ensuring shareholder engagement and streamlined decision-making. This innovative approach highlights Ellipsiz Ltd’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in its corporate governance.

