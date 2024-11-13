Ellington Residential Mortgage Achieves Strong Q3 Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage ( (EARN) ) has provided an announcement.

Ellington Credit Company reported a net income of $5.4 million in Q3 2024, highlighting strong performance in its CLO debt and equity portfolios. The company saw significant growth in its CLO portfolio, increasing to $144.5 million, and maintained a healthy dividend yield of 14.5%. As it transitions to focus on corporate CLOs, Ellington is well-positioned to capitalize on market inefficiencies, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic trading and refinancings.

See more data about EARN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.