Ellington Residential Mortgage Achieves Strong Q3 Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage ( (EARN) ) has provided an announcement.
Ellington Credit Company reported a net income of $5.4 million in Q3 2024, highlighting strong performance in its CLO debt and equity portfolios. The company saw significant growth in its CLO portfolio, increasing to $144.5 million, and maintained a healthy dividend yield of 14.5%. As it transitions to focus on corporate CLOs, Ellington is well-positioned to capitalize on market inefficiencies, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic trading and refinancings.
