Ellington Financial estimates book value per share of $13.66 as of September 30

Ellington Financial (EFC) Inc. announced its estimated book value per share of common stock of $13.66 as of September 30, 2024. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on October 25, 2024 to holders of record on September 30, 2024, with the same ex-dividend date.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EFC:
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/8/2024
- Ellington Financial estimates book value per share of $13.69 as of August 31
- Ellington Financial announces estimated book value $13.80 as of July 31
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.