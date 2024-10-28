Ellington Financial estimates book value per share of $13.66 as of September 30

Ellington Financial (EFC) Inc. announced its estimated book value per share of common stock of $13.66 as of September 30, 2024. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on October 25, 2024 to holders of record on September 30, 2024, with the same ex-dividend date.

