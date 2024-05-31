Ellerston Capital Reduces Stake in hipages Group

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.

Ellerston Capital Limited has reported a change in their substantial holding in hipages Group Holdings Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 10.40% to 6.61%. The change involves the disposal of shares held by nominees such as JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited and HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. All transactions were conducted on regulated financial markets, specifically the ASX or ChiX.

