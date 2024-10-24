Elkem ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Results Amid Challenges

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA reported a strong third-quarter performance for 2024, with an EBITDA of NOK 1,235 million, driven by improvements in its Silicones division and strategic cost management. Despite challenging market conditions, the company has made significant progress with its improvement programme, achieving a NOK 1.0 billion EBITDA increase and maintaining a robust financial position with significant cash reserves and new bond issuances. Elkem’s commitment to sustainability is highlighted by a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, as it continues to invest in innovative carbon reduction technologies.

