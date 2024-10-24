News & Insights

Stocks

Elkem ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Results Amid Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) has released an update.

Elkem ASA reported a strong third-quarter performance for 2024, with an EBITDA of NOK 1,235 million, driven by improvements in its Silicones division and strategic cost management. Despite challenging market conditions, the company has made significant progress with its improvement programme, achieving a NOK 1.0 billion EBITDA increase and maintaining a robust financial position with significant cash reserves and new bond issuances. Elkem’s commitment to sustainability is highlighted by a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, as it continues to invest in innovative carbon reduction technologies.

For further insights into ELKEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELKEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.