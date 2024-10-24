Elixirr International Announces £25M Share Placing

Elixirr International Plc (GB:ELIX) has released an update.

Elixirr International Plc is set to launch a secondary placing of existing ordinary shares, intending to sell up to £25 million worth at 650 pence per share to satisfy strong demand from institutional investors. This move involves key figures from the company, including directors and partners, releasing a portion of their holdings to strengthen the institutional shareholder base. The sale will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild managed by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.

