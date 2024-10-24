News & Insights

Stocks

Elixirr International Announces £25M Share Placing

October 24, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elixirr International Plc (GB:ELIX) has released an update.

Elixirr International Plc is set to launch a secondary placing of existing ordinary shares, intending to sell up to £25 million worth at 650 pence per share to satisfy strong demand from institutional investors. This move involves key figures from the company, including directors and partners, releasing a portion of their holdings to strengthen the institutional shareholder base. The sale will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild managed by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.

For further insights into GB:ELIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.