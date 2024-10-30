News & Insights

Elixir Energy Reports Strong Progress and Financial Stability

October 30, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited reported significant progress in their Daydream-2 appraisal well, achieving successful gas flow from multiple stimulated zones and adding 173 Bcf to their contingent resources. The company’s financial position remains robust with $10 million in funds by the end of the quarter. Elixir is also collaborating with other operators in the Taroom Trough to explore innovative methods for gas extraction and infrastructure development to meet market demands.

