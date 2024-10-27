Elixinol Wellness Expands with Healthy Chef Acquisition

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has completed its strategic acquisition of The Healthy Chef, a premium lifestyle brand, enhancing its presence in the wellness and sustainable nutrition market. This move is expected to boost revenue growth and expand margins, as the company integrates The Healthy Chef into its existing brand portfolio. Elixinol aims to innovate and achieve sustainable growth in both Australian and U.S. markets through this acquisition.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.