Elixinol Wellness Expands with Healthy Chef Acquisition

October 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has completed its strategic acquisition of The Healthy Chef, a premium lifestyle brand, enhancing its presence in the wellness and sustainable nutrition market. This move is expected to boost revenue growth and expand margins, as the company integrates The Healthy Chef into its existing brand portfolio. Elixinol aims to innovate and achieve sustainable growth in both Australian and U.S. markets through this acquisition.

