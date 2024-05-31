News & Insights

Elixinol Acknowledges Reporting Error, Reassures Compliance

May 31, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has acknowledged an administrative error in the delayed reporting of Director Natalie Butler’s conversion of performance rights to shares. The company assures that this oversight is an isolated incident and that they have sufficient processes in place to comply with ASX Listing Rules. Elixinol, a global leader in the hemp industry, operates across various verticals including nutrition, wellness, and skincare products.

