Elite Pharmaceuticals Gains FDA Approval for Generic Vyvanse

Elite Pharmaceuticals ( (ELTP) ) has provided an update.

Elite Pharmaceuticals has secured FDA approval for a generic version of Vyvanse®, a widely-used treatment for ADHD, marking a significant opportunity in a market valued at $4.3 billion. With this approval, Elite is set to market the medication in various strengths under its Elite Laboratories brand, potentially boosting its presence in the pharmaceutical industry.

