Eligo S.P.A. Announces Leadership Changes Amid Recovery Efforts

Eligo S.P.A., a fashion tech company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has announced the resignations of its Chairman Francesco Rubinacci and board member Massimo Giacomino as part of its governance reorganization. The company is in the process of implementing a recovery plan while continuing to offer innovative personal styling services through its proprietary platform, E.L.S.A. The board has appointed Dr. Rosario Caminiti as the new Chairman.

