Elife Holdings Signals Rising Revenue but Growing Losses

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.
Elife Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, revealing a substantial revenue increase of 68% but a decline in gross profit due to competitive pressures and market conditions. The company also faces increased losses, primarily driven by a significant one-off net loss from the disposal of equity interests in Admiral Glory Global Limited and higher sales-related expenses. This financial update highlights the challenges Elife faces in maintaining profitability amidst market fluctuations.
