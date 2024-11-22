Elife Holdings Signals Rising Revenue but Growing Losses

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, revealing a substantial revenue increase of 68% but a decline in gross profit due to competitive pressures and market conditions. The company also faces increased losses, primarily driven by a significant one-off net loss from the disposal of equity interests in Admiral Glory Global Limited and higher sales-related expenses. This financial update highlights the challenges Elife faces in maintaining profitability amidst market fluctuations.

