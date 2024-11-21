News & Insights

Elife Holdings Shares Targeted in Partial Offer

November 21, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited is the subject of a voluntary conditional cash partial offer by VBG Capital Limited, aiming to acquire over 67 million shares not already owned by the offeror. The offer document has been dispatched, and the acceptance period is set to close in January 2025, with results to be announced shortly thereafter. Investors keen on Elife Holdings’ shares should keep an eye on these developments.

