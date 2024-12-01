News & Insights

Elife Holdings Faces Delays and Trading Suspension

December 01, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has announced a delay in publishing its 2024 interim results due to the need for additional time to gather and review necessary documents, with a new expected release by January 2025. An independent investigation committee has been formed to examine unusual transactions by executive directors, leading to their suspension and a reevaluation of board roles. Trading of Elife’s shares has been suspended as the company addresses these issues.

