Elife Holdings Faces Delays and Trading Suspension

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.
Elife Holdings Limited has announced a delay in publishing its 2024 interim results due to the need for additional time to gather and review necessary documents, with a new expected release by January 2025. An independent investigation committee has been formed to examine unusual transactions by executive directors, leading to their suspension and a reevaluation of board roles. Trading of Elife’s shares has been suspended as the company addresses these issues.
