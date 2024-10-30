News & Insights

Stocks

Elica S.p.A. Confirms Amendment Amid Share Withdrawal

October 30, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Elica S.p.A. confirms the amendment for strengthened majority voting is now effective, following the exercise of withdrawal rights for over 2 million shares. The company will proceed with the liquidation of these shares and has offered them to shareholders under specific conditions. Elica remains a leader in household appliance design and production, with a strong presence in Europe and beyond.

For further insights into IT:ELC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.