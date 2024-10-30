Elica S.p.A. Confirms Amendment Amid Share Withdrawal

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Elica S.p.A. confirms the amendment for strengthened majority voting is now effective, following the exercise of withdrawal rights for over 2 million shares. The company will proceed with the liquidation of these shares and has offered them to shareholders under specific conditions. Elica remains a leader in household appliance design and production, with a strong presence in Europe and beyond.

