Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound Outperformed Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in Study

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) shares rose on Wednesday after the healthcare company announced study results showing that its weight-loss drug Zepbound outperformed Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy. On average, Zepbound users lost about 20% of their body weight compared to nearly 14% for Wegovy, with more Zepbound patients achieving at least 25% weight loss. Analysts like David Risinger of Leerink Partners predict that the results will further boost Zepbound’s market share.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The study, which included 751 participants in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, confirmed earlier findings as Zepbound helped some patients shed up to 40–60 pounds. Wegovy, which was approved in 2021, had shown an average weight loss of 34 pounds, or about 15% of body weight, in separate trials.

Both drugs are adaptations of diabetes treatments—Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo’s Ozempic—and have become significant players in the growing weight-loss market.

Obesity Medications Are Reducing Alcohol Consumption

In a separate development, a recent study published in JAMA Network Open shows that many people taking obesity medications like Wegovy or Mounjaro are also drinking less alcohol. Among 14,000 WeightWatchers members surveyed, about half reported cutting back on alcohol after starting these medications.

Those with heavier drinking habits were 19 times more likely to reduce their alcohol consumption compared to light drinkers, and those who lost more weight also tended to drink less. Interestingly, the trend held across both newer GLP-1 drugs and older medications like metformin.

Researchers attribute this effect to how GLP-1 drugs influence the brain’s reward system, which reduces cravings for food and alcohol alike. This aligns with earlier anecdotal reports during clinical trials where participants noted drinking and shopping less.

Which Stock Is Better, Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk?

Turning to Wall Street, out of the two stocks mentioned above, analysts think that NVO stock has more room to run than LLY. In fact, NVO’s price target of $154.25 per share implies more than 40% upside versus LLY’s 25.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.