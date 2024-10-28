Eli Lilly, ViaNautis sign collaboration agreement for polyNaut platform

ViaNautis Bio announces a collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY) and Company. Under the terms of the agreement, ViaNautis will receive an initial upfront payment from Lilly, with the short-term potential for additional payments including research-based milestones. Further milestones and royalties would be due should specific cargo-loaded polyNaut-based products enter the clinic and reach commercialisation. This collaboration will leverage ViaNautis’ platform for precise delivery of genetic cargos to prioritised tissues to address significant unmet medical needs. ViaNautis’ proprietary polyNaut nanovesicles are designed to deliver genetic materials with precise targeting of specific tissues and cell types. This technology aims to improve current genetic medicine delivery, potentially transforming treatment options for various diseases.

