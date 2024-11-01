News & Insights

Eli Lilly price target lowered to $1,015 from $1,025 at Deutsche Bank

November 01, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst James Shin lowered the firm’s price target on Eli Lilly (LLY) to $1,015 from $1,025 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following the Q3 earnings report, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Street checks Zepbound scripts and inventory “a bit more closely,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. That said, the firm believes GLP1 demand is still healthy. Lilly remains the best growth story among U.S. large-cap biopharma, contends Deutsche Bank.

